Iggy Azalea Announces New Single "Kream"

After revealing the release date for the long-awaited follow up to her EP Change Your Life, Iggy Azalea has shared artwork for single on her upcoming EP Surviving the Summer.

After starting off incredibly strong with singles “Fancy” and “Work,” the Australian rapper has taken over four years in between projects. We now have both an official release date for her next album and some gorgeous artwork. The stunning photo was accompanied only by the album release date and the word "Kream."

Based on her tweets and a response to Instagram comments, it looks as though this artwork will accompany a single titled “Kream.”

Her single “Savior” featuring Quavo dropped earlier this year and, if “Kream” is another track on this level, we can’t wait to hear it. Listen here: