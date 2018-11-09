Hozier Delivers Soulful Demi Lovato Cover and Performs “Nina Cried Power”

Watch his intimate BBC Live Lounge performance

November 9, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg

Hozier’s sound is nearly unmistakable, coloring his signature style with warm vocals and an inherent soulfulness. The Irish singer recently visited BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, putting his spin on a cover of Demi Lovato’s “Sorry Not Sorry” after performing a powerful rendition of his single “Nina Cried Power.”

Hozier is fresh off the release of Nina Cried Power, a thought-provoking EP that marks his first new music in four years. The protest anthem and title track “Nina Cried Power” takes on even more meaning when performed live, adding the energy of a live band to his latest single.  

Watch his “Nina Cried Power” performance below and get his take on Demi Lovato in the video above:

 

Hozier
Nina Cried Power
Sorry Not Sorry
Demi Lovato

