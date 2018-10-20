Has Shawn Mendes Pooped his Pants + Is Khalid Done Being an 'American Teen'?

We Can Survive Stars Interview Each Other

October 20, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Meghan Trainor, Shawn Mendes, Khalid, G-Eazy

Radio.com

Have you ever wondered how many times Shawn Mendes has pooped has pants? Well, you’re in luck! Because Meghan Trainor asked him. 

Backstage at We Can Survive, we hung out with all of the artists that came out to support young women battling breast cancer. After teaming up to deliver fantastic performances for a great cause, they took the team mentality to the next level. 

Shawn Mendes, G-Eazy, Khalid, Marshmello, Charlie Puth, Meghan Trainor, and Ella Mai passed the baton and asked each other their most burning questions. From finding out whether or not Meghan’s a robot to getting to the bottom of G’s bleached hair, here’s everything you’ve been dying to know. 

 

 

 

