Halsey Helps Fan Come Out to Mom Onstage

Halsey has been open and vocal about her sexuality, giving fans a safe place to feel comfortable being fully themselves.

At the singer’s Paris show, Halsey brought a fan onstage to help her come out as gay. Watch the emotional moment below:

Halsey let a fan come out on stage in Paris ---- pic.twitter.com/5seTmcIMix — Halsey Updates (@HalseyInsider) September 19, 2018

Halsey has often discussed her journey through being openly bisexual and working towards being a representative for the LGBTQ community. In a video for GLAAD, she noted "trying to prove that who I love and how I feel is not a phase; it’s not part of some confusion that’s going to change or could be manipulated.”

We literally have goosebumps and Halsey continues to prove that she puts her fans before anything else. In the video’s replies, fans shared their reactions with one even recalling coming out to her at a meet and greet.

I remember I came out to you during our meet n greet and even tho it wasn’t the first time & ive known for a while it still felt so special & I left feeling so much more validated (I also cried a lil lmaoo) — Kara -- (@kardalamohamed) September 20, 2018