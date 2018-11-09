G-Eazy and Marc E. Bassy Unveil Old School “Love Her Too” Video

Watch the sultry video here

November 9, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg

G-Eazy and Marc E. Bassy are throwing it back with their recent collab, delivering old school vibes with the new black and white video for “Love Her Too.”

The catchy song is the duo’s second time hitting the studio for a banger, following their 2015 collab “Some Kind of Drug.” Marc’s effortless vocals bring an R&B vibe while G’s Casanova verses bring the heat.

“Love Her Too” is filled with OG R&B vibes with their vocals sitting over a simple bass and drum beat, throwing in a nice synth or some horns every once in a while. Did anyone else catch G’s nod to on-again-off-again girlfriend Halsey’s “Him & I”? Listen to their latest collab above.

The last time we saw G-Eazy he was decked out in pink for the sixth annual We Can Survive, a concert benefitting young women battling breast cancer. He answered Ella Mai’s very pressing question of how he bleached his hair blonde… and explained how it’s surprisingly painful.  

 

 

