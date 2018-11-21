Frank Ocean Teases Music on Newly Public Instagram

Is a new album coming soon?

November 21, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Artist Frank Ocean performs during the 2014 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Jason Merritt, Getty

Frank Ocean is one of the most enigmatic characters in the music industry, leaving us continually trying to figure out what he’s up to. From a mysterious album release livestream to disappearing and leaving fans with just a few stray singles, we’re always hungry for more info about the “Thinkin Bout You” singer. 

Now, it looks like Frank may have just teased new music on his newly public Instagram. The crooner shared a snippet of a track that repeats “We got visions for my life” on top of a percussive beat. 

 

While it looks like more singles may be coming soon, we’re remembering the four-year gap between channel ORANGE and Blonde and trying not to get out hopes up TOO much… 

As we anxiously await new music, listen to his summer of 2017 collab with JAY Z and Tyler, The Creator below: 

