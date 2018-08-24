Fans React to BTS’ New Release ‘Love Yourself: Answer’

ARMY members’ computers are suffering after all of the keyboard mashing and caps lock in response to BTS’ brand new release.

Kpop group BTS just delivered a repackaging titled Love Yourself: Answer, the third part of their chart-topping Love Yourself series. Along with tracks featured on previous releases, the album delivers a number of new jams including an incredible collab with Nicki Minaj.

Their fanbase (known as ARMY) is going crazy in response to all the new music they get to enjoy today. From people that are so excited they can barely type to super relatable GIF reactions, these are some of our favorite responses to the new BTS.

Hi, I just finished from listening to the album and the life is not okay I NEED HELP. pic.twitter.com/nYgwG01MyU — --. (@jimngotjams) August 24, 2018

Jimin really out there savind the world with his dance we stan a legend @BTS_twt #TheAnswerIshere pic.twitter.com/xYSXD6OFK1 — shooky ☁️ STREAM IDOL (@darkpjimin) August 24, 2018

THE TOP 10 ON CANADIAN ITUNES RIGHT NOW, YOURE LITERALLY JOKING JSJSJSJSJS #TheAnswerIsHere pic.twitter.com/Xw4Wr6Wcwy — marty (@ilsanspjm) August 24, 2018

Searches for the meaning of "idol" have climbed 55% since the release of BTS' newest video. #AnswerIsHerehttps://t.co/rZMjFpjFIG https://t.co/Aodl4yzSHr — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) August 24, 2018

Bts now takes up spots #1-12 on the U.S itunes chart. The album is currently #1. The chart never looked more beautiful. #AnswerIsHere pic.twitter.com/WMHHBkKDyb — sally (@strawbearysal) August 24, 2018

i still don’t understand but i love it — sam (@kawaiirauslly) August 24, 2018