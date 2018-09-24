Ella Mai Details Debut, Self-Titled Album

Get details on the British singer's upcoming LP

September 24, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Ella Mai performing at BBC Radio 1Xtra Live

Press Association SIPA USA Today

Ella Mai is ready for her official leap into musical stardom, announcing her debut album after taking over the airwaves with three EPs and a few smash singles.

The “Boo’d Up” singer’s self-titled album is due in just a few short weeks. Set with an October 12 release date, Ella Mai is available for pre-order now. 

The 16-track album will feature hits “Trip” and “Boo’d Up” along with the previously released “Naked.”

In our exclusive interview, we asked Ella Mai to imagine what everyone from Stevie Wonder to Madonna would have called “Boo’d Up.” Watch the hilarious "Boo'd Up" game below: 

Ella Mai

