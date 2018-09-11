Dua Lipa Shares Vibrant Live “IDGAF” Video

Watch Dua's flawless performance

September 11, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Dua Lipa performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

Dua Lipa has been bringing her fierce performances to the world, making stops in Asia before looping back through the US for a few dates.

Related: Dua Lipa Announces Collab With BLACKPINK

Now, the English pop star has meshed together stunning clips from her performances to create a live video for hit “IDGAF.” The massive crowd singing every word to the song coupled with Dua’s sultry vocals is seriously giving us chills.

The independent queen takes a stand with the empowering song, delivering sharp dance moves to emphasize that she doesn’t give a f***. Watch the new video below:  

 

Tags: 
Dua Lipa
IDGAF

Recent Podcast Audio
Where were you when you found out about 9/11? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 151 The Chet Buchanan Show
Spence's Song of the Week is about Fantasy Football. What tattoos do the members of the show regret? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 150 The Chet Buchanan Show
Nicki Minaj needs a man that can bring it ALL. THE. TIME. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 149 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes