Drake Shouts Out 11-Year-Old Fan After Her Heart Transplant

August 29, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Drake

While waiting for a heart transplant, 11-year-old Sophia Sanchez was surprised with the best birthday present ever: Drake.

The young fan was treated to a visit from the superstar after sharing a video of her take on the “In My Feelings” Challenge and expressing her desire to meet him. Hanging out with Drake was the first of her two birthday wishes – the second was to get a new heart.  

OMG !!!!!!!

A post shared by Sofia (@sofiamireya2018) on

Her wish came true much sooner than expected and messages on her GoFundMe page note that surgery went well, leaving her with a strong new heart. Drake heard about the good news and congratulated Sofia with love and well-wishes.

“Sofia, if they get this clip out to you, I love you and I’m happy for you!” We're not crying... just allergies. 

