Dog Nails Cover of Britney Spears’ “Toxic”

Is this pet distressed or just incredibly talented?

July 24, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Britney Spears

SIPA USA Today

This viral video of a dog covering Britney Spears’ “Toxic” is seriously impressive.

While the adorable puppy is, of course, probably just trying to howl, it sounds suspiciously similar to the instrumental opening of Britney’s iconic track.

Watch the clip below:

The more you loop it, the more spot-on it sounds. Compare it to the original track- the accuracy is pretty impossible to deny. 

 

Tags: 
Britney Spears
toxic

