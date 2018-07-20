DJ Khaled and Big Sean In The Studio Together

Sean Don is the latest addition to Khaled's quickly-growing list of collabs

July 20, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
DJ Khaled and Big Sean

Ron Elkman USA Today, Press Association

DJ Khaled is truly the collab master. His upcoming project, Father of Asahd, will be no exception and is already rumored to include Justin Bieber, JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Future, Chance The Rapper, Quavo, and more.

His latest Instagram tease shows him in the studio with Big Sean, who also shared a photo of himself and Asahd hard at work. The glimpse into the mini-mastermind’s workflow is priceless.

@bigsean jus walked in we the best studio and i said the booth been on fire all day and all night -- ------ @bigsean said let’s get it ! and I said I LIKE THAT !!! FATHER OF ASHAD THE ALBUM IN THE WORKS! @bigsean post that pic u got wit @asahdkhaled that’s a classic ! @wethebestmusic !

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

Self explanatory @asahdkhaled --

A post shared by BIGSEAN (@bigsean) on

DJ Khaled’s next single is expected to be a collab with the power trio Chance The Rapper, Justin Bieber, and Quavo. The single, reportedly titled “Chemistry,” is this group’s second song together and follows their smash hit, “I’m The One.” Listen below:

Tags: 
Big Sean
DJ Khaled
Justin Bieber
Jay-Z
Beyonce
Future
Chance the Rapper
Quavo

Recent Podcast Audio
Spence was almost abducted as a child, Kayla is Super Proud of her Shark Week Jokes The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 122 The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla is getting her workout tips from "50 Bubblelicious Butts", Davey is Bougie AF The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of the Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 121 The Chet Buchanan Show
The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 121 The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of the Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 120 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes