Diddy Struts as Pennywise to Prove He’s Not Afraid of Clowns

November 2, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots

Brad Rempel

Diddy wasn’t too happy after Ellen Degeneres embarrassed him on live TV. In a pre-Halloween episode, the well-respected rapper claimed he wasn’t scared of clowns… before immediately being scared by a clown.

In an attempt to prove he’s truly NOT afraid of clowns, Diddy became one for Halloween. A video of him flaunting the spot-on costume shows him walking down a hallway that’s probably bigger than all of our houses combined.  

Diddy isn’t afraid of clowns. Seriously y’all.

