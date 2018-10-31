Did We Just Make a BTS x Steve Aoki Shampoo Commercial Happen?

How Aoki’s luscious locks are opening new doors

October 31, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
BTS Steve Aoki

Admedia / Press Association

In a ridiculously amazing series of Tweets, the Radio.com station in Chattanooga may have just started the newest viral idea.

Related: BTS Team Up with Steve Aoki for their First All-English Song, "Waste It On Me"

BTS and Steve Aoki recently teamed up for “Waste In On Me,” the k-pop superstar’s first all-English bop and a collab that has us noticing just how beautiful Aoki’s hair is. They had to get Pantene involved, presenting the shampoo brand with the perfect new rep.

Pantene saw the #PanteneOppaSquad hashtag (Oppa being a Korean word for “older brother”) and knew they had to get in on the fun. Even Aoki is on board, replying with a stunning video of his hair blowing in the wind. Slay!!

After realizing that #WasteItOnPantene was the perfect pairing, Pantene has started collecting ideas from the ARMY for the ultimate collab: BTS x Steve Aoki x Pantene. Early ideas include literally just throwing a photo of BTS on the bottles, which of course is guaranteed to immediately boost sales by at least 3548%.

Tags: 
BTS
Steve Aoki
Waste It On Me

Recent Podcast Audio
Chet, Spence and Kayla are Pretty Good at Guessing Costumes, but Terrible at Movie Screams. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 184 The Chet Buchanan Show
Halloween: It's No Treat The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 183 The Chet Buchanan Show
Chet v. Spence: Horror Film Trivia. You wouldn't believe how many Haunted House workers get hit in the face. The Chet Buchanan Show
Vote for Clarice Starling The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes