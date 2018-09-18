David Harbour of ‘Stranger Things’ Officiates Fan’s Wedding

Chief Jim Hopper is at it again

September 18, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
David Harbour of 'Stranger Things'

Dan MacMedan - USA TODAY NETWORK

Stranger Things' David Harbour is known for keeping his promises and, when Twitter comes through, he’s left doing everything from taking senior photos with a fan to officiating a wedding.

Harbour presented a fan with the challenge of getting 125K retweets to have him officiate her wedding and was left regretting his proposition after less than 24 hours.

Ericka quickly exceeded the 125K requirement, leaving Harbour with only the simple tasks of getting ordained, flying out to her wedding and officiating it in the middle of Stranger Things filming.

The actor kept his promise, officiating the wedding dressed as his character Chief Jim Hopper. If you’re gonna be famous, this is the way to do it.

David Harbour
Stranger Things

