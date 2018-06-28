Charli XCX Shares Mesmerizing “5 In The Morning” Music Video

The pop star is rumored to have new music coming this Friday

June 28, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Charli XCX performs on stage during the Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour

Press Association SIPA USA Today

After taking over the airwaves with collabs such as “Girls” and “Dirty Sexy Money,” Charli XCX is back with a solo bop. Her trap-pop “5 In The Morning” is now accompanied by an entrancing music video.

The dark visual throws viewers into an abandoned warehouse decked out with neon lights and a stunning Charli XCX. The singer serves looks in a trench coat and heavily bedazzled choker.

Watch the mesmerizing video here:

Charli is also rumored to be dropping her long-awaited singles “Focus” and “No Angel” this Friday. The songs are currently listed with an expected release date of June 29 on genius.com and fans have been speculating their release for months.

Tags: 
charli XCX
5 In The Morning

Upcoming Events

04 Jul
KLUC 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa
View More Events