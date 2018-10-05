Charli XCX and Troye Sivan Drop Throwback Track “1999”

Listen to the pop royalty's brand new collab

October 5, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Charli XCX and Troye Sivan

Ron Elkman / PictureGroup

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan are pop’s latest power collab, teaming up for the dance-party-ready “1999.”

The upbeat song is super electronic, bringing back vibes from the good old days of 90s pop. The young pop stars have taken over with their solo releases and having them on a track together is almost too much for us to handle.

Dance like it's “1999” and listen to the new song below:

Troye Sivan is hot off the release of his highly-anticipated album, Bloom and Charli XCX has been casually dropping fire singles one after another. 

We low key need a full collab album from this dream team...

