Chance The Rapper Reveals He Once Saved a Man From Severe Car Crash

He kept the story a secret until now

January 2, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
Chance the Rapper performing at BBC 1Xtra Live, at the O2 Arena in London.

Press Association

Chance The Rapper is continuing to prove his good-hearted nature with incredibly kind actions that extend far beyond things such as his charity events. While reflecting on some of the biggest moments of his 2018, the real-life superhero shared an incredible story he had kept secret until now.

In an Instagram story, Chance shared that, on his way to church on Easter morning, he saw a car speed into a wall driving an estimated 90 miles per hour. "I was the only person out there when it first happened and his car was on fire so I had to break his window, take off his seatbelt, let his seat back and pull a whole grown man out the car unconscious,” he explained in a story now saved to his “2018” Instagram highlight.

In photos shared to Twitter, Chance can be seen running towards a fire truck, donned in his signature 3 hat. Months after the accident, he finally found out what happened to the man when his nephew responded to the post.

Replies joke about the fact that no one would have believed him because it happened on April 1st and praise him for his quick reaction and selflessness.

 

 

 

