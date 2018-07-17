Chance The Rapper... Not? Releasing New Album This Week
July 17, 2018
After a recent interview, rumors began swirling about Chance The Rapper releasing a new album this week.
The Chicago Tribune reported that Chance’s new album would be here in “a few days.” Now, the Grammy-winning rapper has taken to Twitter to correct the news.
Sorry no album this week, def been in the stu tho. --— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 17, 2018
While it seems as though the follow-up to 2016’s Coloring Book is still coming soon, we’ll have to wait patiently for more details.
Fans are losing it at this updated news and we couldn’t relate more to these replies.
I knew you were going to ruin my week in a matter of seconds pic.twitter.com/pNc3F4EGC1— ❄️NaNizzle❄️ (@Nahjia_) July 17, 2018
I HAD MY HOPES UP pic.twitter.com/ic7oVRcBO9— an icon living (@caleenuh) July 17, 2018
