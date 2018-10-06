Chance The Rapper Donates $1 Million to Mental Health Services

Chance The Rapper is continuously sending love to the city he grew up in. From hosting a festival in Chicago to giving money back to the city, the hip-hop star is beyond proud of his roots.

His latest work for his nonprofit SocialWorks involves giving $100,000 each to six Chicago mental health providers and starting the initiative "My State of Mind." His goal is to help improve their services for mental health, giving people a way to seek help and get the care they need.

We’re so excited to announce our new initiative geared towards mental health, My State of Mind!! #socialworkssummit #mystateofmind pic.twitter.com/DC6WxGjgsC — SocialWorks (@SocialWorks_Chi) October 4, 2018

Along with wanting “to change the way that mental health resources are being accessed," Chance just announced that his nonprofit has raised over $2.2 million for 20 public high schools.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and thinking of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.

All Radio.com stations are committed to ending the stigma of talking about mental health. For more information and resources, visit ImListening.org.