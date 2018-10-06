Chance The Rapper Donates $1 Million to Mental Health Services

The Chicago native continues giving back to his hometown

October 6, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Chance the Rapper

Ron Elkman

Chance The Rapper is continuously sending love to the city he grew up in. From hosting a festival in Chicago to giving money back to the city, the hip-hop star is beyond proud of his roots.

Related: Chance the Rapper Drops 4 New Tracks, Listen to Each One Now

His latest work for his nonprofit SocialWorks involves giving $100,000 each to six Chicago mental health providers and starting the initiative "My State of Mind." His goal is to help improve their services for mental health, giving people a way to seek help and get the care they need.

Along with wanting “to change the way that mental health resources are being accessed," Chance just announced that his nonprofit has raised over $2.2 million for 20 public high schools.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and thinking of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255. 

All Radio.com stations are committed to ending the stigma of talking about mental health. For more information and resources, visit ImListening.org

Tags: 
Chance the Rapper
Im Listening

Recent Podcast Audio
Spence would be so mad if Chet went on a trip with his enemy. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 167 The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 166 The Chet Buchanan Show
There is a towel folding issue in Spence's house. Chet wants to know some "Girl Secrets." The Chet Buchanan Show
1-Year Later, We Remember Those We Lost during 1 October The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 165 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes