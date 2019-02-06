The Chainsmokers Tease Five New Songs With Juice WRLD, 5 Seconds of Summer Collab Coming Tomorrow

February 6, 2019
The Chainsmokers are gearing up for a bunch of incredible collabs. Along with the totally unexpected teasing of a song with Blink-182, the producer duo is also gearing up for drops featuring Juice WRLD and 5 Seconds of Summer.

After cryptic teasing on social media, The Chainsmokers have revealed that they’re officially teaming up with Australian pop princes 5 Seconds of Summer. The song, “Who Do You Love,” is coming February 7 at 8AM ET.

Along with the track that sounds like it’ll perfectly combine their two sounds, The Chainsmokers are also hinting at a whole folder of tracks with Juice WRLD coming soon. The highly-anticipated project was just confirmed by the group,  explaining that one song is completely finished while another four are in the works.

A full The Chainsmokers x Juice WRLD vibey EP? Yes. Please. With our upcoming AMA with The Chainsmokers, maybe we can get to the bottom of what they're planning together... 

