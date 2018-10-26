The Chainsmokers Drop “Siren” Featuring Aazar

Check out the duo's latest

October 26, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Alex Pall (L) and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers

SIPA USA Today

The Chainsmokers are back with another single that we’re ready to bump for the rest of the week.

Following hits “This Feeling” featuring Kelsea Ballerini and “Side Effects” featuring Emily Warren, the producer duo is back with another bop. The Aazar-asssted “Siren” sticks to their dubstep roots with a beat that builds until the chorus’ satisfying drop.

The track title’s dual meaning references both the alluring mythical creature and the sound the lets you know when the popo are catching up to you.

Listen to "Siren" below:

