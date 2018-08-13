Cardi B Wants to Release New Music September 1

She's also working on a Fashion Nova collection!

August 13, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Cardi B performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Jay Calderon-USA TODAY Sports

Just a few months after her April release of the record-breaking Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B is ready to drop new music.

The new mother took a short break to adjust to life with Kulture and has quickly bounced back with a new project almost ready to go. In an Instagram live, she spilled that she hopes to release around 10 songs on September 1.

Five of which are already completed as they were meant for Invasion of Privacy but simply “didn’t make sense” with the rest of the album. She says she’s missing four or five songs for it but still seems to be pushing for its release in just a few short weeks.

Watch her discuss new music, an upcoming collab with clothing brand Fashion Nova and more:

We think your blue wig looks cute Cardi, don’t stress it. Does anyone else suddenly need to make room for 100 Cardi B x Fashion Nova pieces in their closet?

