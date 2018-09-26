Cardi B, J Balvin, + Bad Bunny to Perform “I Like It” at 2018 AMAs

We like it like that!

September 26, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Cardi B, J Balvin, Bad Bunny

Press Association, PictureGroup, Admedia

Categories: 
2018 American Music Awards

After announcing an A-lister filled group of performers just yesterday (September 25), the 2018 American Music Awards are back with yet another fantastic addition.

Cardi B, J Balvin, and Bad Bunny will be taking their stage to perform their hit song, “I Like It.” The absolute bop has been taking over the airwaves with Spanish flare from J Balvin and Bad Bunny and incredibly catchy verses from queen Cardi.

The awards will air October 9 at 8/7c on ABC with voting open now for categories spanning from Tour of the Year to Favorite Social Artist. Cast your vote here and listen to “I Like It” below! 

Tags: 
Cardi B
J Balvin
AMAs
Bad Bunny

