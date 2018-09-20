Cardi B Features on Pardison Fontaine’s New “Backin’ It Up”
The longtime friends deliver another hit together
Longtime friends Cardi B and Pardison Fontaine recently joined forces for the hard-hitting jam “Backin’ It Up.”
Versatile queen Cardi switches between looks in the stylish video, hiding her baby bump from the time of filming under fur coats.
Listen to the brand new track below:
Cardi and Pardi have been friends for years, with the talented pairing recently sharing a video of themselves jamming before their fame.
Pardison is credited as the writer on tracks “Bodak Yellow” and “Be Careful,” assisting Cardi with two of her biggest hits.
This was before Love and Hip Hop when my IG started blowing up... ---- Me and my nikka @pardi came a long asssss wayyyy. One of our close mutual friends from Newburgh @ashcash_legit put me and @1oo1fm @achontishanise onto his music and we always believed he was going to make it! Pardi has helped me a lot with my growth and development as a recording artist. I’m really happy to be joining him on his next single BACKIN’ IT UP, which will be dropping later on! I did the song and shot the video while I was 5 and a half months pregnant! I was cranky as fuck but I knew that it was going to be a Hit! Hit! Hit!