BTS Team Up with Steve Aoki for their First All-English Song, "Waste It On Me"

Listen to their band new collab below

October 25, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
BTS

PictureGroup

Steve Aoki and BTS are back with another collab, surprise dropping “Waste It On Me” as as follow-up to their highly-anticipated “Mic Drop” remix.

Related: EXCLUSIVE: BTS Show off Iconic Dance Moves From Britney Spears, Beyonce, *NSYNC & More

The track is the k-pop superstars’ first full English song and is set to appear on Aoki’s collab-heavy Neon Future III. Other appearances on the November 9 album include Louis Tomlinson, Lauren Jauregui, Bella Thorne, and many more.

“I’m so psyched to share this collaboration with one of the most exciting and inspiring group of guys I’ve met in the past few years,” explained Aoki.

Listen to the brand new song below:

After being live for less than a few hours, the video already sits at almost half a million views and is set to follow in the footsteps of the 365 million views on their previous collab.

In one of our many exclusives interviews with the biggest boy band in the world, they revealed some of their dream collabs and revealed some other things you may not know about the group.

Tags: 
BTS
Steve Aoki
Neon Future III
Waste It On Me

Recent Podcast Audio
Chet and Kayla are BOTH Getting Shamed for Their Lack of Social Media Posts The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 180 The Chet Buchanan Show
Davey's Last Day with Chet, Spence and Kayla The Chet Buchanan Show
Between Chet and Spence, Who Knows Davey Better? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 178 The Chet Buchanan Show
Davey has a huge announcement that will change the show FOREVER. The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes