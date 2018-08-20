BTS Share Official ‘Love Yourself: Answer’ Tracklist

After revealing their upcoming release's theme with a stunning trailer, BTS has unveiled the official tracklisting for the third and final part of their Love Yourself series. With a handful of new songs and 25 tracks total, we’re freaking out about Love Yourself: Answer.

Related: EXCLUSIVE: BTS Answers Questions Sent In From Their Biggest Fans

The repackage features songs previously seen on Love Yourself: Her and Love Yourself: Tear as well as six brand new tracks that are unique to this release: “Trivia 起: Just Dance,” “Trivia 承: Love,” “Trivia 轉: Seesaw,” “I’m Fine,” “IDOL” and “Answer: Love Myself.”

Just a few of the highlights of the upcoming August 24 release include a new remix of “DNA,” a 5-minute version of “Mic Drop” and the recently debuted “Ephiphany.” Get the full tracklist below!

Side A:

Euphoria

Trivia 起: Just Dance

Serendipity (Full Length Edition)

DNA

보조개 (Dimple)

Trivia 承: Love

Her

Singularity

FAKE LOVE

전하지 못한 진심 (The Truth Untold, Feat. Steve Aoki)

Trivia 轉: Seesaw

Tear

Epiphany

I’m Fine

IDOL

Answer: Love Myself

Side B:

Magic Shop

Best Of Me

Airplane

고민보다 Go (Go Go)

Anpanman

MIC Drop

DNA (Pedal 2 LA Mix)

FAKE LOVE (Rocking Vibe Mix)

MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix, Full Length Edition)