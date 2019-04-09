BLACKPINK's "Kill This Love" Video Breaks Two of Ariana Grande’s YouTube Records

And is the fastest video to reach 100M views

April 9, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg

BLACKPINK is continuing to break records as one of the biggest groups in the world. After recently earning the most YouTube subscribers of any K-pop group, the girls are notching more huge milestones with the release of their newest single.

After the April 5 debut of song “Kill This Love” and an accompanying music video, BLACKPINK quickly earned themselves another impressive achievement. After earning 56.7 million views in its first 24 hours, YouTube told Billboard that the video had officially broken the record for biggest YouTube debut ever.

The record was previously held by Ariana Grande with her internet-favorite “thank u, next” video. Along with having the biggest debut, BLACKPINK also snatched the record for the fastest video to reach 100M videos- another record that was previously acheived by "thank u, next." 

Currently sitting at over 135M views, the “Kill This Love” video passed 100M after less than 3 days.

