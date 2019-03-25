Big Sean Celebrates His Birthday by Opening Up About Spiritual Journey Through Mental Health

“I’m definitely seeing things differently than how I used to see them,” Big Sean opens up in an Instagram video celebrating being another year older and wiser. The “Bounce Back” rapper is marking his 31st birthday with a fresh start and a series of honest videos on his Instagram.

Related: EXCLUSIVE: How Mike Posner Was Motivated By Big Sean's Success

“Even the music, my happiness, my joy, – that was always an escape for me – was starting to feel like a burden,” Sean explained of negative feelings that came to a peak around this time last year. He gave a look into toxic relationships that further affected his mental health and left him questioning his surroundings.

Sean revealed he’s been practicing meditation since the age of 17, using it as a way to keep himself balanced while staying true to his belief in the importance of energy. When his struggles became too big to handle on his own, he turned to therapy to help him find his center.

Along with accepting professional help, Sean found comfort in his own company and pushed himself to try new experiences. He went skydiving, took a break, found joy in just relaxing, and is now refreshed and ready to return to music. "I started realizing that you can't give or depend on somebody for love or a good time if you can't give it to yourself," he summarizes of his journey through anxiety and depression to find self love.

Mental health, addiction, and relapses are very real. If you or anyone you know is struggling, know that someone is always there. Additionally, give a call to 1-800-662-HELP (4357), the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's national helpline, at any time, any day of the year, and free of charge.

All RADIO.COM stations are committed to ending the stigma of talking about mental health. For more information and resources, visit ImListening.org.