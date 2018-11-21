Ariana Grande Teases Iconic Girl-Power Film References in “Thank U, Next” Video

A 'Legally Blonde' inspired video? Yes please!

November 21, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Ariana Grande performs at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

PictureGroup

Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” immediately completed fans’ lives with an upbeat outlook on love and an empowering message. Despite still focusing on “Breathin” as her official single, the surprise-dropped track is stealing the show by becoming everyone’s breakup anthem. 

Related: Ariana Grande Cut Her Hair and Fans Are Losing It

Ariana recently took to Twitter to tease an upcoming music video for the track. After saying it’s probably her favorite music video she’ll ever do, the pop star shared photos of her in various nostalgic costumes. 

 

Her ‘90s / early 2000s outfits and cryptic tweets are nods to a bunch of iconic movies, including cult-favorites Clueless, Mean Girls, and Legally Blonde

 

 

 

 

 

Tags: 
Ariana Grande
Thank U Next

Recent Podcast Audio
A Message from Tom Turkey Sweeps The Chet Buchanan Show
A Message from Tom Turkey The Chet Buchanan Show
Dana's sister-in-law beat her to the Thanksgiving Punch. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 198 The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 197 The Chet Buchanan Show
PROOF! Vegetarian Drama Can Ruin Thanksgiving. What Inappropriate Thing was Said at Holiday Dinner? The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes