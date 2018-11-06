Ariana Grande Says Going to Therapy Saved Her Life

Ariana Grande has shown that she can take anything that’s thrown at her. In one of the most turbulent years of her life, she’s been able to maintain a positive attitude and continue producing monster hits.

After the recent loss of Mac Miller being closely followed by a breaking off of her engagement to Pete Davidson, Ariana has taken time to focus on herself. She removed herself from the limelight to recover and process before returning with the positive and grateful single, “Thank U, Next.”

Fans have been wondering how she’s maintained such a positive outlook, with a light-hearted question leading to the honest and vulnerable singer sharing how therapy has helped her.

lmaoaoo this is funny as fuck but in all honesty therapy has saved my life so many times. if you’re afraid to ask for help, don’t be. u don’t have to be in constant pain & u can process trauma. i’ve got a lot of work to do but it’s a start to even be aware that it’s possible. -- https://t.co/XiytR3xE0O — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 5, 2018

Her strength and overall otherworldly talent is being commended by Billboard who is honoring Ariana as their “Woman of the Year.”

Find out more about the award being presented to her at Billboard’s Women in Music dinner and awards gala in the video below!

