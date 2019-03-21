Ariana Grande and 2 Chainz Surprise With First Ever Performance of “Rule The World”

Ariana Grande just kicked off her highly-anticipated Sweetener World Tour on March 18. The larger-than-life performances celebrate her two hit album releases as the pop queen fills her set with unbelievable talent and a few surprises up her sleeve.

Along with bringing manager Scooter Braun out for a hilarious cameo during “God Is A Woman,” the tiny pink star surprised her Boston crowd with the first ever live performance of 2 Chainz' “Rule The World.”

LMAO SCOOTER ------ I HATE THEM pic.twitter.com/4AEOZEGE6J — nancy (@jusneedspace) March 21, 2019

The two-time collaborators came together after listeners accused Ariana of ripping off flows like 2 Chainz’ with her trap-influenced “7 Rings.” To quickly put the rumors to rest, the two teamed up for both a remix of the hit song and a track on his latest album, Rap Or Go To The League.

“Rule The World” is a fierce R&B track that perfectly combines the unexpected duo’s sounds. An old-school beat lays the groundwork for the uplifting song where Ari’s vocals shine between grooving verses from the “It’s A Vibe” rapper. “She opened up her mouth and a damn angel came out,” 2 Chainz previously praised in a Genius video about working with Ariana. Watch their friendship continue in the video above.

In our exclusive interview, 2 Chainz gave an inside look at how their genre-crossing collab came together. Hear what he learned from working with Ariana in the video below!