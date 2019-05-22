Anne-Marie Pauses Show to Hug Crying Young Fans In Front Row

The girls were beyond excited to see her

May 22, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
Anne-Marie performs on stage at the 1Live Krone radio award at Jahrhunderthalle on December 6, 2018 in Bochum, Germany

Michael Gottschalk, Getty

Have you ever been so overwhelmed with excitement at a concert that you’re literally driven to tears? If not, you’re probably not going to the right shows.

Two young girls at Anne-Marie’s Tuesday, May 21 Bournemouth, UK show were hit with just that feeling. The “FRIENDS” signer shared a video of the super sweet fans to Twitter.

“Had to stop the show yesterday for a moment to give these beauts a hug,” she explained of the moment she jumped off the stage to check on them. “Wanted to make sure they were happy even though I saw tears! Moments like this remind me how happy making music makes me.”

We’re not crying, just allergies…

The last time we caught up with Anne-Marie, she threw it back to “2002” and talked about her heartwarming friendship with Ed Sheeran.

