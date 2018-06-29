Alessia Cara Shows Off Vocals In “Growing Pains” Acoustic
Listen to this completely stripped-down version of the song
June 29, 2018
Alessia Cara played her new single “Growing Pains” in what appears to be a backstage green room with only herself, Mike on acoustic guitar and her “neck vein” – per the YouTube video description.
This totally stripped-down video matches her honest and down-to-earth aesthetic perfectly. Her heartfelt track has immediately taken off and resonated with tons of young adults experiencing the same uncertainties.
Watch the beautiful acoustic rendition below:
This simple version of the song really shows off her fantastic vocals and allows her natural talent and control to shine!