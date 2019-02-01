2 Chainz Hops on Remix of Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings”

Ariana Grande is jumping even further into the world of trap hop with the new remix of her immediate hit “7 rings.”

“Made a new friend,” Ariana announces in a Tweet sharing the remix. The flex track has inspired jewelry, slightly mistranslated tattoos, and now a verse from feature master 2 Chainz. The unexpected combo brings an icey and auto-tuned verse from the “It’s A Vibe” rapper.

2 Chainz is just as confident as Ari in his verse about spoiling his girl. Popping in about halfway through the track, he shows off his flow with lyrics about how many boyfriend material boxes he checks off. “My ideas are priceless, I know I’m the nicest,” he raps.

Listen to the new version of the track in the video above.

Ariana is currently gearing up for the February 8 release of album thank u, next, named after the record-breaking track that secured the biggest year of her career.