When Toy Drive Makes You Feel Like a Kid Again

There’s a very familiar sight you’ll see at the 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive, and it’s not the host waving from his 30-foot platform, the Tropical Smoothie Café Sea of Bikes, or even the celebrities that make appearances during the 12-day campaign.

It’s the smiles on the faces of those who stop by to drop off donations of bicycles, toys, gift cards, and cash.

All of us can remember that smile from childhood, a combination of joy and gratitude that comes with giving and receiving. It’s fitting, this being the 21st anniversary of Toy Drive, that many of those who stopped by on Day One are not first-time donors, while others, such as Ethan William Childress, can recall “feeling the tingle” from childhood.

The Las Vegas native and star of ABC comedy Mixed-ish grew up listening to KLUC and has fond memories of Toy Drive. On Thursday, he arrived early to drop off 10 new bicycles, all of which will go to HELP of Southern Nevada.

Childress wasn’t alone. Families arrived by the carload early Thursday, with kids carrying bags and boxes of toys to fill the Coca Cola trucks parked in the NV Energy parking lot. Naqvi Injury Law, which sponsors Toy Drive’s famed “Bike Board,” made it a family affair, with staff members bringing their kids to see Buchanan hoisted atop the “Big 30-Foot Scaffold” where he’ll spend his days and nights during Toy Drive.

“I’m very thankful for the toys that I did get [as a kid], definitely the remote control car,” said attorney Farhan Naqvi, recalling the toys he loved growing up. “Cars, cars, cars, that’s what it was for me.”

Thanks to the firm’s $2,000 donation, some lucky kids might find remote control cars under their trees this year.

The 21st Annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive runs until 10 a.m. on December 16. Donations can be made 24 hours per day in the NV Energy parking lot at 6226 W. Sahara Ave.

We would like to thank our Toy Drive 2019 sponsors for helping make this event possible.