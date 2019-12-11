4 Reasons Toy Drive is Better Than Your Office

Admit it, December is not exactly the merriest time of year when you’ve still got to go into work. Everybody’s in a rush to get big projects done before 2020 arrives, and you’re just counting the days until your holiday vacation kicks in, if you’re lucky enough to get one.

Maybe now’s the time to tell your boss about the benefits of working remotely, and hope that you’ll get the green light to do the rest of your work done at the 21st annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive sponsored by the Venetian resort and Sands Cares.

Now, we know what you’re thinking, “I love Chet Buchanan and I support Toy Drive, but how can I do my work in the NV Energy parking lot?”

It would be tough if your job requires you to be at a physical location, that’s true, but if all you need is a laptop and a smartphone, what are you waiting for? Here are four reasons why Toy Drive is better than your office:

You’re Getting Much Needed Fresh Air and Sunshine

This is especially important during flu season, when offices turn into germ factories and employees are wearing face masks just to avoid getting sick. At Toy Drive, you don’t have to worry about co-workers coughing all over you, and if you’re worried about the cold weather, at least you can grab a chair and huddle around one of the many fire pits for warmth. That beats the current office trend in which thermostats are encased in plastic so you can’t raise the temperature when it’s freezing and you have to throw on six layers of clothes while keeping a space heater plugged in underneath your desk. Plus, being outdoors helps reduce the risk of nearsightedness. That’s a win-win!

Chet Buchanan is the Best Co-Worker

He’s kind of like many bosses, in the sense that he’s isolated on top of the “Big 30-Foot Scaffold” and can’t come down to greet you in person. But don’t think of Buchanan as the boss, think of him as that helpful, hopeful co-worker who’s always doing the right thing. Plus, all day long he’ll be showering you with encouragement from up above as he rallies the Las Vegas community to support Toy Drive.

There Are Charging Stations Here. Charging Stations!

A lot of workers have to wait until break time to check their phones, and not every workplace is hip to the fact that people need a place to charge their batteries, in the physical sense. At Toy Drive, has generously placed charging stations in the parking lot below Buchanan’s post, so you can stay at 100% all day while you get your work done.

It’s the Ultimate Source of Holiday Cheer

Now more than ever, . What better place to find a greater purpose than Toy Drive? Every hour, you’ll see families and businesses unloading bicycles, carrying bags of toys, and handing over gift cards and cash to push the campaign’s totals closer toward 2018’s record-breaking $505,448 haul. It’s inspiring.

So, again, what are you waiting for? Tell your boss you’re packing up your things and if anyone needs you from now until December 16, they can find you at Toy Drive.

The 21st Annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive sponsored by the Venetian resort and Sands Cares runs until 10 a.m. on December 16. Donations can be made 24 hours per day in the NV Energy parking lot at 6226 W. Sahara Ave.

We would like to thank our Toy Drive 2019 sponsors for helping make this event possible.