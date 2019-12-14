Keep Filling Those Trucks!

The last weekend of the 21st annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive presented by the Venetian resort and Sands Cares feels a lot like Santa’s workshop three days before Christmas.

Volunteers and donors are rushing back and forth with gifts of all shapes and sizes as they try to fill the Coca Cola trucks in the NV Energy parking lot. Nearby, families are posing for photographs in the massive Tropical Smoothie Café Sea of Bikes, which totaled 6,806 just after 1:30 p.m. on Day 10. For added fun, RideNow Powersports Vegas brought a fleet of vehicles (some wrapped in Christmas lights) to show off in the parking lot. And from his post on the “Big 30-Foot Scaffold,” host Chet Buchanan is directing traffic below in between segments on 98.5 KLUC.

On the tenth day of Toy Drive, the host’s voice is getting hoarse, but his spirt is strong. Buchanan knows the goal of topping 2018’s record haul is within reach, and with less than 48 hours until he’s scheduled to come down, there’s still time to reach those last few families and businesses who have yet to make it down to Toy Drive.

As of 1:30 p.m. on Day 10, the doors had closed on 34 Coca Cola trucks, putting the campaign that much closer to 2018’s total of 37 trucks. That number will surely be surpassed by Toy Drive’s end, but Buchanan is also focused on the cash and gift cards donations, which totaled $360,535 that afternoon – 71 percent of the previous year’s $505,448 record.

Records were meant to be broken, and 2018’s could be the next to go. All it takes is one donation at a time.

The 21st Annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive presented by the Venetian resort and Sands Cares runs until 10 a.m. on December 16. Donations can be made 24 hours per day in the NV Energy parking lot at 6226 W. Sahara Ave.

We would like to thank our Toy Drive 2019 sponsors for helping make this event possible.