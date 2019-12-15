Toy Drive Day Feelin Good as Heck

Sometimes, there are songs that, by coincidence, come to define the annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive presented by the Venetian resort and Sands Cares. This year, for no other reason than it’s the song you’ll hear most often when hanging around the NV Energy parking lot, it’s Lizzo’s 2016 chart topper, “Good as Hell.”

And there’s plenty of reason for Chet Buchanan to be feelin good on Day 11 of Toy Drive. As the clouds began to part in the late morning hours, the host celebrated a milestone – 37 Coca Cola trucks filled with toys, all of which will be distributed to local charities through 98.5 KLUC’s generous partners at HELP of Southern Nevada.

That number ties the 2018 haul, guaranteeing that the 2019 campaign would top the previous year in at least one key category. Buchanan and company are still keeping fingers crossed that families and businesses will turn out in the remaining 24 hours to help break 2018’s record $505,448 in cash and gift cards, as well as the 8,757 bicycles donated to the Tropical Smoothie Café Sea of Bikes.

With more than 7,100 bikes collected -- and the cash gift card total soaring past $360,000 – by midday Sunday, the host is making a last minute plea to the community to help put Toy Drive over the top.

As long as Las Vegans keep feeling the tingle, Buchanan will be feelin good as hell.

The 21st Annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive presented by the Venetian resort and Sands Cares runs until 10 a.m. on December 16. Donations can be made 24 hours per day in the NV Energy parking lot at 6226 W. Sahara Ave.

We would like to thank our Toy Drive 2019 sponsors for helping make this event possible.