‘You Can See the Light at the End of the Tunnel’

When Chet Buchanan picked up the microphone for the first day of the 21st annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive presented by the Venetian resort and Sands Cares, he recognized the odds he was facing.

The 2018 campaign had been an overwhelming success, with Las Vegas families and businesses rallying to raise a record $505,448 in cash and gift cards, 8,757 bicycles, and 37 Coca Cola trucks full of toys, all of which were distributed to local charities through 98.5 KLUC’s generous partners at HELP of Southern Nevada.

Overtaking the record would be akin to, in sports terms familiar to Las Vegas, reaching the National Hockey League finals in the first year of your expansion franchise. It’s not an impossible feat, but one that would require everything to go Buchanan’s way.

As the campaign entered its ninth day, the host acknowledged that, so far, the momentum had been in his favor. The weather, notoriously troublesome in December, had been cooperative, without any rain or heavy wind to damper his enthusiasm; and day after day, donors responded to Toy Drive’s mantra that, “it begins and ends with just one toy or one bicycle you bring.”

On Friday, Toy Drive’s presenting sponsor took the mantra to heart, and then some, as the Venetian resort and Sands Cares rolled into the NV Energy parking lot with trucks full of donations.

“You have proven yourselves to be epic humans, amazing partners,” the host told employees and volunteers who gathered below the “Big 30-Foot Scaffold” where he’s been broadcasting since December 5.

As donations were unloaded off the trucks, Sands Cares Director of Operations Stephanie Stanton announced the totals: 127 bicycles for the Tropical Smoothie Café Sea of Bikes and a $35,000 check.

“You set the bar so high!” Buchanan said as he furiously began adding up the donations. With the contributions from Venetian and Sands Cares, Toy Drive had collected 5,690 bicycles and $331,207 in cash and gift cards.

“You can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he proudly proclaimed.

With the campaign closing in on 2018’s record totals, Buchanan encouraged his audience to keep pushing forward as Toy Drive enters its final three days, and to join him Saturday as Toy Drive hosts its “Family Weekend” party with food from Aloha Kitchen.

Don’t stop now Las Vegas. There’s still time to feel the tingle.

The 21st Annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive presented by the Venetian resort and Sands Cares runs until 10 a.m. on December 16. Donations can be made 24 hours per day in the NV Energy parking lot at 6226 W. Sahara Ave.

We would like to thank our Toy Drive 2019 sponsors for helping make this event possible.