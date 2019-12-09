At Toy Drive, You Give and You Get

Every donor receives a special “thank you” gift to take with them

December 9, 2019
The Chet Buchanan Show
Toy Drive 2019 ZeroRez gift
Toy Drive

The spirit of giving is alive and well at the 21st annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive sponsored by the Venetian resort and Sands Cares, and donors leave with more than just a smile on their faces.

As in toy drives past, every donor receives a special “thank you” gift to take with them. This year’s gift is a special 98.5 KLUC ornament courtesy of Zerorez Las Vegas carpet cleaning company, along with a free sticker and a coupon from “Sea of Bikes sponsor Tropical Smoothie Café.

If host Chet Buchanan could climb down from the “Big 30-Foot Scaffold” and personally autograph every ornament, he surely would, but he’s in the midst of a 12-day campaign to collect toys, bicycles, gift cards, and cash to be distributed by HELP of Southern Nevada.

The 21st Annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive runs until 10 a.m. on December 16. Donations can be made 24 hours per day in the NV Energy parking lot at 6226 W. Sahara Ave.

Toy Drive
98.5
KLUC
2019
Chet Buchanan
show
Spence
Kayla
Lil Jess
HELP of Southern Nevada
holiday assistance
presents

