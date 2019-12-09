Toy Drive Day 4: Do You ‘Sea’ What We See?

Like the parking garage of the LINQ hotel when it rains, there are floodwaters forming under Chet Buchanan’s feet.

Fortunately for the longtime 98.5 KLUC host, it’s a deluge of seasonal cheer, in the form of a widening “Sea of Bikes” just below the “Big 30-Foot Scaffold” where Buchanan is staging the 21st annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive sponsored by the Venetian resort and Sands Cares.

The Tropical Smoothie Café Sea of Bikes is the most familiar, and yet still amazing, sight you’ll see at Toy Drive. What began Thursday, December 5 with just a few dozen children’s bicycles reached 1,015 on the fourth morning of the campaign. As more families and Las Vegas area businesses bring new bikes to Toy Drive, the “sea” will swell to the point in which NV Energy employees will (hopefully) start running out of parking spaces.

The 2018 Toy Drive ended with a total of 8,757 bikes collected, along with a record-breaking $505,448 in cash and gift cards; and 37 Coca-Cola trucks full of toys. By 9:30 a.m. on Day Four, Buchanan had raised $69,842 and filled three Coca-Cola trucks.

It’s not over yet folks, in fact, it’s just getting started.

The 21st Annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive runs until 10 a.m. on December 16. Donations can be made 24 hours per day in the NV Energy parking lot at 6226 W. Sahara Ave.

We would like to thank our Toy Drive 2019 sponsors for helping make this event possible.