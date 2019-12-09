Toy Drive Traditions

Still going strong after 21 years,

When you’re still going strong after 21 years, the 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive sponsored by the Venetian resort and Sands Cares has become a holiday tradition, and not just for the host and his radio colleagues.

On the first Saturday of the 2019 campaign, the Black Mountain chapter of the Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) made their annual ride to the NV Energy parking lot, with donations to warm the hearts of families around Southern Nevada.

Also stopping by for a visit on Saturday, members of the Lois and Jerry Tarkanian Middle School dance team.

The 21st Annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive runs until 10 a.m. on December 16. Donations can be made 24 hours per day in the NV Energy parking lot at 6226 W. Sahara Ave.

We would like to thank our Toy Drive 2019 sponsors for helping make this event possible.