Terry Fator, Hash House a Go Go Help Close Trucks

It’s getting real.

With fewer than four days to go in the 21st annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive sponsored by the Venetian resort and Sands Cares, the pressure is on, and the host is doubling down on his daily reminders that, “every little bit counts.”

Las Vegans have stepped up since Day One, and on the seventh day the donations came fast and furious, as families, businesses, and celebrities turned out to help push the campaign’s haul closer to 2018’s record of $505,448 in cash and gift cards, 8,757 bikes, and 37 Coca Cola trucks full of toys.

Entertainer Terry Fator was among the first big names to arrive Thursday morning, with toys, bikes, and a $2,500 donation that will be distributed to local charities through HELP of Southern Nevada. For his generous contribution, Fator was invited to close Coca Cola truck No. 21.

Less than an hour later, representatives from Hash House a Go Go restaurants arrived – their eleventh year supporting Toy Drive -- with a massive $5,000 donation and enough toys to help close truck No. 22.

Hash House’s $5,000 contribution was enough to push the cash and gift card total past $240,000.

The morning also included appearances and donations from the City of Las Vegas, Bok Bok Chicken, Sin City Plumbing, Imagination Station, Vegas Indoor Skydiving, House of Blues, Hofbrahuas Las Vegas, Champion Movers, and even Buchanan’s family.

Feeling the Tingle All Year Long

When it comes to collecting Toy Drive donations from your family or business, you don’t have to start in December.

Employees from Rio Las Vegas Spa and Salon arrived at the NV Energy parking lot with donations they’d begun collecting for at the beginning of the year. The spa’s 40 employees had been chipping in year-round, explained manager Sparkle Drebert, who added, “Starting tomorrow, we start collecting for next year.”

Altogether, spa employees donated 30 bicycles for the Tropical Smoothie Café Sea of Bikes, along with boxes of toys.

“If anyone loves Toy Drive more than Sparkle, I want to meet them!” Buchanan told listeners.

Blue Men in Disguise

When you’re a member of the Blue Man Group, your disguise is your real face.

Buchanan and company found that out on Thursday, when two members of the acclaimed performance art company, Al and Nathan, showed up to Toy Drive without their blue makeup. It was Nathan’s first appearance at Toy Drive, having only recently joined the group.

“I have been a Blue Man for a month,” he explained, adding that he’d auditioned in London and trained in New York for two months before getting the call to join the Blue Man Group at Luxor Las Vegas.

Blue Man Group celebrates its 20th anniversary in Las Vegas in 2020.

The 21st Annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive sponsored by the Venetian resort and Sands Cares runs until 10 a.m. on December 16. Donations can be made 24 hours per day in the NV Energy parking lot at 6226 W. Sahara Ave.

We would like to thank our Toy Drive 2019 sponsors for helping make this event possible.