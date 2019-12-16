Terrible Herbst Helps 98.5 Break Toy Drive Records

Chet Buchanan likes to keep his audience in suspense.



As the clock ticked toward the end of the 21st annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive presented by the Venetian resort and Sands Cares, the host spotted a trailer hauling a massive pile of bicycles trying to make its way through the NV Energy parking lot.

Though Buchanan could already declare the 2019 campaign a smashing success, he knew there was still one more donation coming from Terrible Herbst. The company had helped push the 2018 Toy Drive to a new record with its final day donation of $120,000, and the host (and his audience) waited several minutes until the truck was able to find parking in view of the “Big 30-Foot Scaffold” where he had spent the last 12 days.

“My heart is pounding,” Buchanan said in anticipation.

Just before 10 a.m., as the final minutes ticked away, Terrible Herbst Vice President of Sales Mark Walters announced the company’s donation: 1,230 bicycles and a whopping $185,000 check.

“That is so beautiful,” Buchanan shouted. “Terrible Herbst you’ve done it again!”

Seconds later, Walters said he received a text message from Tim Herbst, son of the company’s late founder, Jerry Herbst. To celebrate Terrible Herbst’s 60th anniversary, it was adding another $12,000 to the total.

The donation drove the 21st annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive presented by the Venetian resort and Sands Cares to a new record: $603,326.

“We all had a number in our head, but that exceeds it by far,” declared co-host Kayla Walker.

With the final donations tallied, Toy Drive had not only broken the record for cash and gift card donations, but it had collected a record 9,540 bicycles in the Tropical Smoothie Café Sea of Bikes and filled a record 41 Coca Cola trucks with toys.

All of the donations will be distributed to 94 charities through 98.5 KLUC’s generous partners at HELP of Southern Nevada.

“Unbelievable,” Buchanan said after being lowered from his platform to solid ground for the first time since December 5. “Las Vegas, we love you.”

