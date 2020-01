Karen. I don't know how that name became synonymous with the phrase, "May I speak to your manager?" but we all know this person. Some, better than other. Yes, you, with your inner-Karen. But behind every bad Yelp review is that woman. Spence paid tribute to her in song with the #2 best original Song of the Week from 2019, "Oh, Karen," originally airing on Friday, September 13th.

See #3 - Cristal Tears

See #4 - "Meh!"

See #5 - "Paper Straws"