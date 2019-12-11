PT’s, Teamsters Help Give Toy Drive Totals a Boost

Buchanan was dreaming of a big haul and it came

December 11, 2019
The Chet Buchanan Show
Chet Buchanan woke Wednesday morning with his fingers crossed that something special would be coming his way. Something that would help make up for the slower hours of the 21st annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive sponsored by the Venetian resort and Sands Cares.

Not that this year’s campaign hadn’t so far been successful. By the morning of Day No. 7 of the 12-day Toy Drive, Buchanan and company had successfully closed the door on Coca Cola truck No. 19, putting them more than halfway toward the 2018 total of 37 trucks filled with toys for local families.

But Buchanan was dreaming of a big haul, something that would kick the second half of Toy Drive into high gear and, hopefully, keep the campaign on track to eclipse the record $505,448 in cash and gift cards that was raised last year.

Just after 8:30 a.m., the host’s hopes were fulfilled when PT’s Entertainment Group rolled into the NV Energy parking lot with a convoy carrying boxes of toys and 752 bicycles for the Tropical Smoothie Café Sea of Bikes.

“That is amazing!” Buchanan shouted from his broadcast post atop the “Big 30-Foot Scaffold.”

PT’s Entertainment Group, which boasts a portfolio of 66 taverns that includes the famed PT’s Pub, PT’s Gold, PT’s Ranch, PT’s Brewing Co., Sean Patrick’s, Sierra Gold, and SG Bar brands, needed two days to haul their donations to Toy Drive.

At 8:48 a.m., the company officially closed Coca Cola truck No. 20, leaving 18 (19 to break last year’s total) to go with five days in Toy Drive.

Minutes later, Teamsters Local 986 arrived with their own truck to drop off bundles of toys and a $1,000 check.

“Everybody has an idea of who benefits from Toy Drive,” Buchanan told the group. “It’s us, it’s our brothers and sisters, our neighbors.”

A spokesperson for Teamsters Local 986 then challenged the rest of the unions in Las Vegas to join the effort and help push Toy Drive past 2018’s record haul.

“Come on and match us, feel our strength,” Buchanan echoed. “There’s the bar, good luck to you.”

The 21st Annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive sponsored by the Venetian resort and Sands Cares runs until 10 a.m. on December 16. Donations can be made 24 hours per day in the NV Energy parking lot at 6226 W. Sahara Ave.

