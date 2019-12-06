Celebs Feel the Tingle on Day Two

Forget the Strip. If you want to see celebrities, just spend a day hanging around the parking lot of NV Energy.

Day Two of the 21st annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive sponsored by The Venetian Resort and Sands Cares continued to draw some of the most famous faces in Las Vegas, all of them eager to offer words of encouragement to the host as he braves 12 cold days and nights on top of the “Big 30-Foot Scaffold.”

And that’s not all they’re offering.

Pawn Stars cast member Chumlee arrived Friday morning with a $2,500 donation that will go to HELP of Southern Nevada and the nearly 100 organizations it supports through Toy Drive. The reality show regular donated a similar amount during 2018’s record-breaking campaign.

Friday also featured an appearance by Tropicana Las Vegas performer and America’s Got Talent semi-finalist Murray Sawchuck, better known as Murray the Magician, who headlines five nights per week in the resort’s famed Laugh Factory Comedy Club.

Friday’s celebrity appearances came on the heels of Thursday’s kickoff, featuring stars from X Burlesque, Las Vegas Aces power forward A’ja Wilson, and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

Every Donation Counts

98.5 KLUC host Chet Buchanan is trying to make the most of every minute that he’ll spend on top of his 30-foot platform for 21st annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive sponsored by the Venetian resort and Sands Cares.

The host is reminding listeners and visitors who stop by the NV Energy parking lot that every donation counts, whether it comes from individuals or local companies.

Some of the notable donations on Day Two of Toy Drive included eight bicycles delivered by Zerorez Las Vegas carpet cleaning company, adding to a total of 480 bikes before 8 a.m. Other companies that have already participated in Toy Drive include Tropical Smoothie Café, which also sponsors the “Sea of Bikes” in the NV Energy parking lot, Naqvi Injury Law, Sky Diamonds jewelry, TopGolf Las Vegas, and Institute of Real Estate Management, among others.

The 21st Annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive runs until 10 a.m. on December 16. Donations can be made 24 hours per day in the NV Energy parking lot at 6226 W. Sahara Ave.

We would like to thank our Toy Drive 2019 sponsors for helping make this event possible.