Las Vegas Woman Crowned ‘Toy Drive Champion’

For many Las Vegans, 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive sponsored by the Venetian resort and Sands Cares is a holiday tradition, a chance to “feel the tingle” and spread some cheer to families and children they’ve never met.

Some, however, have gone above and beyond in the 21 years since Toy Drive first began. They brought their kids when Toy Drive kicked off in 1998, and now those kids are bringing their kids to the party.

“We do love hearing everybody’s story about Toy Drive and what it means to them,” the host said on Day Five, just before crowning one listener, Maria, the “Toy Drive Champion.” During a live interview on 98.5 KLUC, Maria explained that she’s been a donor since the first day of the first Toy Drive, and she hasn’t missed a day yet.

“The first Toy Drive was at the mall, a Boulevard Mall, 21 years ago, [when] my daughter was 10,” Maria said, describing her everlasting support for the holiday campaign. “I love you guys.”

For this year’s Toy Drive, Maria had saved enough to purchase seven new bicycles that are now on display in the Tropical Smoothie Café Sea of Bikes. When Toy Drive wraps on December 16, those bicycles and the rest of the toys, cash, and gift cards that have been collected will be distributed to local charities through HELP of Southern Nevada.

“Every single day that there’s been a Toy Drive, Maria’s been there, she’s the Toy Drive champion,” Buchanan proclaimed. “We love you back, this thing don’t work if you don’t show up.

“It’s unreal, I just thought [Maria] had been every year, but every day of every year!”

Broadcasting from the “Big 30-Foot Scaffold” where he’s living for 12 days of Toy Drive, Buchanan reflected on the first Toy Drive setup, and how, “that thing didn’t even have stairs, it had a ladder up the side [and] definitely shook a little, it was nuts.”

There have been some upgrades in the 21 years since, with a more stable platform and amenities that allow the host to live comfortably, even in harsh weather conditions.

The 21st Annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive runs until 10 a.m. on December 16. Donations can be made 24 hours per day in the NV Energy parking lot at 6226 W. Sahara Ave.

We would like to thank our Toy Drive 2019 sponsors for helping make this event possible.