Toy Drive 2019: Donations Arrive Early on Day One

They say it’s lonely at the top. Not true, if you ask Chet Buchanan.

Surveying the scene from the “Big 30-Foot Scaffold” in the NV Energy parking lot, the 98.5 KLUC host can see that’s he’s anything but alone, not with a crowd of supporters looking up at him and the entire Las Vegas valley on his side.

“This is the part of Las Vegas that people who don’t live here don’t understand,” Buchanan told listeners on Thursday morning, moments before he ascended to his “holiday home” in the bucket of an NV Energy truck. It’s a tradition for the host, one that, on this day, marked the official kickoff to the 21st annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive.

From December 5-16, Buchanan will remain atop his 30-foot perch, sleeping through 30 and 40 degree temperatures during the night and braving the cold, dry air during the day, as he rallies the Las Vegas community to donate unwrapped, unopened toys, bicycles, gift cards, and cash, all of which will go to HELP of Southern Nevada.

The first donations arrived at sunrise on Thursday, with Helix Electric hauling a massive trailer filled with 109 bikes and boxes of toys into the parking lot. Representatives from Top Golf followed, with more toys to fill the famed Coca Cola trucks that hold all of the donations. In 2018, donors filled 37 Coca Cola trucks over the 12 days of giving, part of a record-breaking Toy Drive that included 8,757 bicycles and $505,448 in cash and gift cards.

Just before 7:30 a.m., members of the Las Vegas Aces basketball organization arrived, led by star player A’ja Wilson and head coach Bill Laimbeer. Carrying boxes wrapped in Aces red, gold, and black, the team announced it had collected 200 basketballs to donate to this year’s Toy Drive.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman was next, with a sport gift of her own, a new soccer ball -- part of her not-so-subtle pitch for Las Vegas to land a Major League Soccer team. Goodman is a familiar face on the first day of Toy Drive, and she offered Buchanan her blessing before the official kickoff.

And just before the NV Energy boom truck gave him a lift, Buchanan stopped to say hello to another familiar face, Farhan Naqvi of Naqvi Injury Law.

“I can’t even tell you how proud I am to call you my good friend,” Naqvi said as he presented the host with a $20,000 check.

The 21st Annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive runs until 10 a.m. on December 16. Donations can be made 24 hours per day in the NV Energy parking lot at 6226 W. Sahara Ave

We would like to thank our Toy Drive 2019 sponsors for helping make this event possible.